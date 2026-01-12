Iran's foreign ministry calls Maduro's capture 'absolutely illegal'

DUBAI, January 12. /TASS/. Iran has condemned the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by US special forces, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"The abduction of a country's president can never be justified under any circumstances. This seizure is absolutely illegal, and we express our solidarity with all countries that have condemned this act," he said during a press conference aired by Iran's state broadcaster.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty.