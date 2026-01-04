US authorities will bring Maduro to trial in US — Trump

WASHINGTON, January 4. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife will be brought to trial in the United States, US President Donald Trump said.

"Maduro and his wife will soon face the full might of American justice and stand trial on American soil," he told a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump confirmed that Maduro would be brought to New York in the near future to face trial. "Eventually, ultimately, in the near future, he’s going to be brought to New York," he said when asked about the exact location of the Venezuelan president.

On January 3, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto announced that the United States had attacked civilian and military targets in Caracas. He called Washington's actions military aggression. A state of emergency was declared in Venezuela. Trump confirmed that the United States had launched major airstrikes against Venezuela, adding that Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country.