Umerov removes his Telegram post on beginning of meeting with US delegation

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Rusetm Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian delegation has removed his Telegram post announcing the beginning of a meeting with US administration officials on issues of settling the Ukrainian crisis.

He has not released any new posts explaining why the previous one was removed. No explanations have been provided on his Facebook (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist) or X accounts.

As of now, the last post on Umerov’s Telegram channel is the one posted on Saturday saying that the Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the United States.

Reuters reported earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, would meet with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida on November 30.

The United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left. Later, Trump said that the plan’s points had been reduced to 22. The Ukraine delegation was originally supposed to be led by Zelensky office head Andrey Yermak but he resigned on Friday amid the corruption scandal and Umerov was appointed to replace his as the delegation’s head.