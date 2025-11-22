German government was aware of US peace plan for Ukraine since late October — media

BERLIN, November 22. /TASS/. Contrary to statements by some officials, the German government has been aware of the new US peace plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine since late October, Berliner Zeitung reported, citing sources.

Security agencies advising the chancellor and his staff on geopolitical matters "were aware of this already on October 29," the newspaper wrote. According to its information, "German intelligence agencies knew the details, and the National Security Council discussed them on November 11." The draft document was forwarded to the Federal Chancellery on November 4 "via secure channels," Berliner Zeitung noted.

However, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul argued on November 19 that the US had not informed Germany about the plan, and the head of the German Chancellor's Office, Thorsten Frei, said on November 20 that he was unaware of the initiative.

After details of the plan leaked to the media, panic broke out in Berlin, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz making frantic calls to his European counterparts. The Bild newspaper, citing sources, reported that Merz’s government was highly concerned about the initiative and had begun developing diplomatic countermeasures.

According to the US-proposed plan, which was leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries will have to recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories that Ukraine will have to give up. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created, and Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from areas therein.

The Axios portal quoted an American official as saying that the line of contact between the nations in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will have to return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army will be significantly reduced and will lose long-range weapons. The deployment of foreign troops will be banned, and Russian will have to become an official state language. Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.