Fico reiterates his opposition to EU transferring Russian assets to Ukraine

BRATISLAVA, November 15. /TASS/. Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico has reiterated his opposition to the EU transferring 140 bln euros in frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

"I will never agree with [the EU transferring] 140 bln [euros] to Ukraine because it means two more years of killings," he stated during a meeting with a high school student in Poprad, eastern Slovakia. The video of his speech has been posted on the YouTube channel of the Direction - Social Democracy party he leads.

Fico has previously repeatedly emphasized that as long as he is prime minister, Slovakia will not participate in financing the continuation of the war as he puts it. Bratislava insists on an immediate ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.