Trump says he would like to discuss cutting back on nuclear weapons with Russia, China

WASHINGTON, November 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he would like to hold a meeting between Russia, the United States, and China to discuss reductions in nuclear arsenals.

"What I would like to do is denuclearize, in other words, where we have a meeting primarily of the top three [nuclear powers] to cut back on nuclear weapons. We’re number one, Russia's number two, China's number three," he told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The US has "more nuclear weapons than any other country," Trump said. "Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but within four or five years, they're going to be up with us," he stressed.