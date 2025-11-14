Several powerful blasts rock Damascus’ western neighborhood — media

BEIRUT, November 14. /TASS/. At least three powerful explosions rocked the Mezzeh neighborhood in western Damascus, the Shafaq News agency reported, citing law enforcement sources.

According to the agency, the city came under shelling by unidentified militants. A guided missile hit a three-storey house near the Abdul Rahman mosque, killing one woman and wounding several more people.

Thick smoke plumes are seen over the Mezzeh-86 neighborhood. Fire teams and ambulances have arrived in the area.

Police have cordoned off the area. An investigation is underway.