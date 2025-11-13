ROME, November 13. /TASS/. Michele Geraci, an Honorary Professor at Peking University and former Undersecretary of State at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, emphasized that it was Ukraine that conducted the only attack on a NATO ally’s infrastructure.

"It appears that the only attack on NATO country infrastructure has been carried out by Ukraine," Geraci wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.

However, the politician added, the European Union and the Italian government are "deeply concerned" about Russia having spent, "allegedly, $4 million on propaganda/soft power" and "doing a hybrid war against" Europe.

In his later posts, Geraci asked how it was possible that, "with 200 NATO military bases in the EU, satellites and two minor facilities in Niscemi (a comune in Sicily - TASS)," it so far remains unknown who committed "the terror attack on Nord Streams."

On September 26, 2022, three strings of the Nord Stream offshore gas pipeline and Nord Stream 2 that was never commissioned sustained unprecedented damage. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened an investigation into an act of international terrorism.

In late August, Die Zeit newspaper reported that German investigators had probably identified all the saboteurs who blew up the Nord Streams. Arrest warrants have been issued for six Ukrainian citizens. The seventh suspect, as noted by the publication, may have died in December 2024 during the fighting in Ukraine. According to the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the sabotage group consisted of a skipper, a coordinator, an explosives expert and four divers who traveled from Rostock to the crime scene in the Baltic Sea on the yacht Andromeda.