LONDON, November 11. /TASS/. Gas gangrene, a disease which has been all but eradicated in Europe since the First World War, is spreading among Ukrainian troops, The Telegraph newspaper recorded.

According to its information, a surge in the cases of this infectious disease where gas bubbles form beneath the skin and muscle tissues rapidly deteriorate has been triggered by the difficult situation on the frontline and delayed evacuation. Difficulties transporting those wounded result in them not receiving timely medical aid and antibiotics, the newspaper noted.

Military medics told the Telegraph that "drone warfare has made evacuating wounded soldiers almost impossible - conditions that are causing infections once consigned to the history books to spread with alarming speed."

"Historically, it’s thought of as a World War One-era phenomenon. Since that time, it’s become much rarer, largely because of early wound debridement, timely surgery, antibiotics, and better wound management," the newspaper quoted Alastair Beaven, an orthopedic consultant and Medical Officer with 202 Field Hospital, who served in Afghanistan, as saying.