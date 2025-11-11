Kazakh President Tokayev arrives in Moscow for state visit

ASTANA, November 11. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Moscow on a state visit.

He was welcomed at the airport by Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Tokayev’s press service said.

According to earlier reports, his plane was escorted by the Russian defense ministry’s Su-35 fighter jets after it crossed the state border.

Tokayev’s state visit to Russia takes place on November 11 and 12. Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss pressing issues of further development of Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the key issues on the regional and global agenda.