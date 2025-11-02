NEW YORK, November 3. /TASS/. Ukraine might be behind the explosion and the fire at oil refineries in Hungary and Romania, staff write Ted Snider said in the article for The American Conservative magazine.

"The Hungarian media has speculated that it is Ukraine that attacked the two European countries. And there is a broad consensus among analysts that Ukraine is the likely source of the attacks. There is also suspicion that Ukraine could not have executed the strikes without American, British, or European assistance," Snider said.

The explosion occurred at the Petrotel Lukoil refinery owned by a Lukoil’s subsidiary in the morning on October 20. The strong fire took place in the evening of the same day at the largest refinery in Hungary.

Explosions and fires occurred at refineries in countries that continue buying Russian oil, the article indicates. Both incidents occurred on the same day when the EU approved the decision on new restrictions against Russian oil imports.

"The complete omission in the Western media of what could be very consequential attacks on two European countries only fuels the speculation that the West does not want to draw attention to the attacks or to shed light on who did it," Snider added.