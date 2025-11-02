Drone interrupted Bremen Airport operations for an hour

BREMEN, November 3. /TASS/. Operations of the Bremen Airport were disrupted for almost an hour because a drone appeared near the air harbor, the DPA news agency said, citing a police spokesperson.

The drone was spotted in the immediate vicinity of the airport. The air traffic control service immediately halted arrivals and departures. The drone operator has not been identified thus far, law enforcement authorities said.

According to the regional news portal Buten un Binnen, a flight from London to Bremen was redirected to Hamburg.