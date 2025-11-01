No incidents at memorial event in Serbia’s Novi Sad — parliament speaker

BELGRADE, November 1. /TASS/. A memorial event at the city of Novi Sad on the anniversary of the tragedy at a railway station where 16 people perished in 2024 was calm, Head of Parliament Ana Brnabic told the TV Pink channel.

"The memorial gathering in Novi Sad was peaceful, according to official estimates, about 39,000 people have gathered. This is a lot but it’s important to note that people came from across Serbia and other countries," she noted.

The official stressed that the event went without any incidents and the majority of participants left after a moment of silence.

Anniversary of Novi Sad tragedy

Serbia holds a Day of Mourning on November 1, announced by the government, in memory of the victims of the tragedy at a railway station in Novi Sad. State flags on buildings are at half-staff, while the media have excluded entertainment and musical programs from their broadcasts. Cultural institutions adapted their events accordingly, while a moment of silence is held before sporting events across the country.

Memorial rallies take place in various cities, primarily in Novi Sad, where residents lay flowers at the railway station and observe a moment of silence for the victims. In the evening, memorial processions and gatherings are scheduled.

The anniversary of the tragedy is being marked amid societal tension. After the roof collapsed in 2024, protest rallies have continued in Serbia with their participants pinning the blame for the incident on the authorities, demanding snap parliamentary elections and a full investigation into the tragedy. Earlier, in a number of cities, clashes between the protesters and the police occurred, as well as attacks on the facilities of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party.

On the eve of the anniversary, the Serbian president addressed the citizens, urging them to spend the memorial day calmly and respectfully, stressing the importance of common dialogue and cautioning against radicalization and street clashes. According to him, this day must become a moment of unity when the country is united in grief instead of being divided according to political views.