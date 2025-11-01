Direct flights from Moscow to Cuba’s Holguin to resume on November 8 — embassy

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The resumption of direct flights from Moscow to the Cuban city of Holguin is planned for November 8, the Embassy of Cuba told TASS.

"Yes, that is indeed the case," the diplomatic mission replied to the corresponding inquiry.

Earlier, the official Cuban newspaper Granma reported that the airline Nordwind Airlines would resume a direct flight between Moscow and the city of Holguin in eastern Cuba on October 29, after a hiatus of more than five years. The aircraft that departed from Moscow for the Cuban province on October 29 was rerouted to Varadero Airport due to adverse weather conditions.

Hurricane Melissa struck the eastern coast of Cuba on the night of October 28. The president of the Caribbean republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, reported extensive damage due to its passage.