China actively cooperating with Russia despite external challenges — vice premier

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. Chinese and Russian authorities are actively promoting bilateral trade and investment cooperation despite the challenging global situation, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang said.

"Since the 11th meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation was held [in July 2024], despite the difficult external situation, the relevant departments and enterprises of our countries have maintained close contacts with each other, actively stimulated investment interaction, constantly created new conditions, and achieved a number of new results," he said at the 12th meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Chinese commission on investment cooperation.

Chinese authorities recently reviewed and adopted proposals for the 15th five-year plan (2026-2030), outlining key areas for China's further development, the official noted, adding that this creates significant opportunities for expanding bilateral practical cooperation.

Ding Xuexiang noted that he had held a productive, frank, and in-depth exchange of views on issues of mutual interest with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. This year, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have outlined key objectives for the development of the Sino-Russian relations, he noted. "The two heads of state made important decisions on further deepening investment cooperation, defining a clear direction and benchmarks for work in this area," Vice Premier concluded.