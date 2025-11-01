POW from Krasnoarmeysk says Ukrainian soldiers can only survive if surrender

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Vyacheslav Krevenko, a Ukrainian serviceman captured in Krasnoarmeysk (known in Ukraine as Pokrovsk), urged Ukrainian soldiers to surrender to save their lives.

"I see no point in resisting or fighting. I suggest everyone surrender, then you will remain alive. If not, then you will die. That's all, it's that simple. I have no more strength, neither moral nor physical. I can't do anything anymore," he said in a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Earlier, the ministry reported that Ukrainian troops encircled in Krasnoarmeysk had begun to surrender.