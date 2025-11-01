Iran to respond to any aggression from Israel — Foreign Minister

DOHA, November 1. /TASS/. Iran is ready to respond to any hostile actions by Israel, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"We are ready for all scenarios and expect any aggressive behavior from the Zionist regime," he said in an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera television channel. "We are more than ready at all levels, and Israel will suffer another defeat in the event of war," Araghchi added, threatening Israel with "serious consequences."

On June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, which retaliated less than a day later. The United States subsequently entered the conflict, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. On June 23, Iran attacked the largest American airbase in the Middle East, Al-Udeid in Qatar. After that, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a truce. The ceasefire came into force on June 24.