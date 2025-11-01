Dodik hails US decision to lift sanctions as political victory

BELGRADE, November 1. /TASS/. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik described the decision by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to remove him from the sanctions list as a political triumph for Republika Srpska (one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities).

"All individuals and entities on the OFAC sanctions list have been removed from those blacklists by decision of the new US administration. This is the best confirmation of our victory - diplomatic, political and moral," the politician wrote in a column on his website.

Dodik also blamed former US Ambassador to Sarajevo Michael Murphy and the administration of former US President Joe Biden for trying to discriminate against Republika Srpska.

On October 29, the US Department of the Treasury lifted sanctions on Dodik, his allies and family members. The restrictions were imposed on him in 2017.

According to the constitution adopted under the General Framework Agreement for Peace (the Dayton Agreement), Bosnia and Herzegovina consists of two entities: the Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (about 51% of the territory) and Republika Srpska (about 49%), as well as the Brcko District. Three main peoples are proportionally represented in the public administration system: Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), Serbs (Orthodox) and Croats (Catholics).