Trump’s policies shake Europe’s confidence in cooperation with CIA — Politico

BRUSSELS, November 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s "erratic policy shifts" have shaken Europe’s confidence in cooperation with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States, Politico wrote citing sources.

According to the report, CIA Director John Ratcliffe made a low-key stop in Brussels this week to meet with EU officials and ease their concerns about intelligence sharing. The visit comes as the European capitals are growing increasingly worried about US foreign policies under Trump.

Sources told Politico that the "Trump administration’s erratic policy shifts on Ukraine," such as such as an abrupt halt in the sharing of battlefield intelligence with Kiev in March, and its push to politicize intelligence by appointing Trump loyalists, have shaken European confidence in Washington’s reliability.

According to sources, Ratcliffe met with the EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, as well as senior officials from the EU Intelligence and Situation Center (INTCEN) and the EU Military Staff Intelligence Directorate (EUMS). The expectation is that the meeting won’t be a one-off, the report says.