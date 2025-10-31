Berlin airport’s operations interrupted over drone reports — DPA

BERLIN, November 1. /TASS/. The work of Berlin Brandenburg Airport was temporarily interrupted on Friday night after an unidentified drone was spotted in the vicinity, the DPA news agency wrote.

According to the report, many flights were redirected to other airports. Some arrivals and departures were delayed.

Flights to Basel, Oslo and Barcelona were delayed. Planes from London, Birmingham, Manchester, Stockholm, Helsinki and Antalya were redirected to other air harbors.

A Brandenburg spokesperson said an eyewitnesses had informed the police about a drone near the airport on Friday evening. The UAV was also spotted by a police patrol. However, the drone has still not been detected.

Drone flights have disrupted German civilian facilities several times in recent months. According to Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, on the night of September 26, "swarms of drones were spotted in the sky over Schleswig-Holstein." The appearance of several UAVs suspended Munich Airport on October 3. As reported by the Bild newspaper, on the same day, the federal police's detection system registered air violation in the western part of Frankfurt am Main Airport.