Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website blacklists Roman Protasevich

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s extremist Mirotvorets website added to its doxing database Roman Protasevich, who until recently was considered to be a Belarusian opposition figure, according to the website’s records seen by TASS.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko revealed on Friday that Protasevich, considered an opposition figure, is in fact a Belarusian intelligence officer. The latter confirmed information to TASS later in the day.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.

Protasevich is still considered one of the creators of the Nexta Telegram channel. On May 23, 2021, he was detained at Minsk airport together with Russian citizen Sofia Sapega. Their plane, operating Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of an explosive device on board. This information was not confirmed. On May 3, 2023, the Minsk Regional Court sentenced Protasevich to eight years in prison. On May 16, Lukashenko pardoned him.