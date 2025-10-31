Vilnius turns to ICAO, EC over unauthorized weather balloon flights

VILNIUS, October 31. /TASS/. Lithuania has appealed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the European Commission on Mobility and Transport about the threats of unauthorized flights of meteorological probes with contraband cigarettes, the Ministry of Communications and Transport said.

"Lithuania has asked the ICAO to assess the safety-threatening violations from the point of view of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation," the statement said.

In the appeal to the EC, Vilnius asks to find means to stop the provocative actions.

In recent weeks, the illegal entry of smuggler balloons has forced Vilnius International Airport to close five times. Kaunas International Airport was closed once.