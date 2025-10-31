Two Ecuadorian coastal cities, not Galapagos may host US base — president

BUENOS AIRES, October 31. /TASS/. Ecuador and the United States are considering putting a joint military base on the coast of the continental South American country, but it won’t be on the Galapagos Islands, said Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa.

"We had a conversation with the US Secretary of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and came up with two possible locations for the base: Manta or Salinas. [The Island of] Baltra has been excluded," he said on the Teleamazonas TV channel.

According to Noboa, if the constitution, which currently prohibits the establishment of foreign bases, is amended, Manta (the Manabi province) or Salinas (the Santa Elena province) could be perfect for military installations, since "greater priority is given to combating arms and fuel smuggling and drug trafficking."

On October 28, Noboa said that the government may allow the creation of a foreign base in the Galapagos Islands to combat drug trafficking and illegal fishing.

Last September he proposed to amend the 2008 constitution to lift the ban on foreign military bases in the country. A referendum to change it will be held on November 16.