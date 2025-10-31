MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has imposed sanctions against employees of Ukrainian Orthodox media resources and several enterprises that are allegedly involved in the supply of equipment to Russia bypassing sanctions, according to the decrees posted on the website of his office.

The first decree imposes sanctions against 14 individuals, including employees of the Union of Orthodox Journalists, the TV channel Pervy Kozatsky, associated communities Miryane, Orthodoxy in Ukraine, Dozor Kozak and others. These resources, according to the document, "conduct information activities in the interests of structures that have fallen under Ukrainian sanctions."

The second decree imposes sanctions against 10 individuals and 31 companies, including residents of Russia, China and Iran, who are allegedly involved in the supply of equipment and components to Russia to circumvent sanctions.

Zelensky regularly signs decrees on sanctions against Russian people and companies as well as citizens of Ukraine and other countries whom Kiev accuses of cooperating with Russia. Ministries and agencies develop sanctions lists, make proposals, and then the National Security and Defense Council makes appropriate decisions. Kiev is also constantly imposing its proposals on sanctions against Moscow on Western countries.