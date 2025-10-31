Nuclear testing 'responsible' path to deterrence — US defense chief

KUALA LUMPUR, October 31. /TASS/. Resumed nuclear testing by the United States will reduce the likelihood of a conflict involving nuclear weapons, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated at a press conference following a meeting of defense chiefs from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Kuala Lumpur.

Commenting on the directive from US leader Donald Trump to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing, he emphasized that the department would work with the Department of Energy, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons complex. "President [Trump] was clear, we need to have a credible nuclear deterrent. That is the baseline of our deterrence, and so having understanding and resuming testing is a pretty responsible, very responsible way to do that. I think it makes nuclear conflict less likely if you know what you have and make sure it operates properly," Hegseth asserted.

The war secretary said that the US has a "capable nuclear arsenal," which will help the United States "maintain peace through strength." "We don't seek conflict with China or any other nation. But the stronger we are, the stronger our alliances are, the more we work with allies in this region and around the world, I think the less likely [nuclear] conflict becomes," Hegseth added.

On October 29, Trump announced that he had instructed the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing. He did not specify the type of tests or whether they would involve nuclear detonations.