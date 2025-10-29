Xi, Trump to discuss pressing issues pertaining to China-US relations — Chinese diplomat

BEIJING, October 29. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to have a detailed discussion of important issues pertaining to China-US relations with US leader Donald Trump, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said.

"At the meeting, the heads of state will hold an in-depth exchange of views on strategic and long-term issues pertaining to relations between China and the United States, as well as on important issues of mutual interest," he told a briefing.

According to the Chinese diplomat, Beijing is ready to work with Washington to make sure the meeting produces positive results and "give a new impetus to the stable development of China-US relations." Guo added that diplomacy at the level of leaders "plays an irreplaceable strategic role" in promoting cooperation between the two countries.

Trump said earlier that he expected to make a deal with China following his meeting with Xi. He also expressed readiness to reduce additional tariffs on Chinese goods, which had been introduced over fentanyl smuggling.