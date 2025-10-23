Hungary not going to let EU drag it into Ukraine conflict — PM Orban

BUDAPEST, October 23. /TASS/. Hungary will not allow European Union leaders to draw it into the military conflict in Ukraine and still has no intention of providing military assistance to that country, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a rally outside the parliament building following the anti-war Peace March in Budapest.

"We will not give away our money, we will not give away our weapons, and we will not go to war to die for Ukraine," the prime minister said. "The Russian-Ukrainian war is not our war," Orban stressed.

He noted that EU leaders continue to support military operations in Ukraine and have already formed a "military alliance" they call the "Coalition of the Willing." "Those willing to send others to die and supply even more weapons and money to Ukraine," the prime minister added, recalling that the EU has already spent €180 billion on military aid to Kiev.

According to him, if Brussels had not obstructed US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts, the conflict would have been resolved long ago. Orban reaffirmed that Hungary would back these efforts to achieve peace in Europe.