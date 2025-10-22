Sarkozy begins to write book in jail — attorney

PARIS, October 22. /TASS/. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy began writing a book on his first day in prison, his lawyer Jean-Michel Darrois said.

"He exercised, began writing his book," the BFMTV channel quoted the attorney as saying. According to the media outlet, Sarkozy was placed in a nine-square-meter cell. "There is constant noise," the lawyer added.

He specified that the ex-president had a meeting with his spouse Carla Bruni. "The first day in jail is horrible but he survived it," the attorney added.

On Tuesday, Sarkozy, who served as French president in 2007-2012, was placed in Paris’ La Sante prison to serve a five-year sentence in a case involving Libyan funding of his 2007 election campaign. On September 25, he was found guilty of complicity in a criminal conspiracy in the Libyan funding case but was acquitted of charges of concealing the embezzlement of public funds and passive corruption. However, the court did not prove that the 2007 election campaign was illegally financed.

In May 2012, eight days before the second round of the presidential election, the Mediapart news agency reported that Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (1969-2011) had allocated 50 million euros to Sarkozy for election expenses. As proof, it published on its website a decree signed by Libyan General People’s Committee for Foreign Relations and International Cooperation Secretary Moussa Koussa, granting the funds. A Paris court ruled that the published document was a forgery.