Netanyahu accuses Hamas of violating truce, orders military to ‘take action’ in Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to "take decisive action" against radicals in Gaza after shooting in the south of the enclave, his office said, blaming the radical Palestinian movement Hamas for the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army attacked the radicals near the city of Rafah in the south of the enclave, accusing them of a "gross violation" of the ceasefire.

"After Hamas has violated the ceasefire, Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations with [Israeli] Defense Minister [Israel Katz] and security officials and instructed them to take decisive measures against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip," the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The Israeli army said earlier that it had attacked the Rafah neighborhood in response to the launch of an anti-tank rocket and small arms fire by the radicals, but did not mention Hamas.

The military wing of Hamas, the Izzaddin al-Qassam Brigades, said that the movement had nothing to do with the clashes in Rafah and have had no connection with the radicals there since March this year.