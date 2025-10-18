Over 100,000 take to streets of New York to protest against Trump’s policies

NEW YORK, October 19. /TASS/. More than 100 people in New York took part in a protest against policies of US President Donald Trump’s administration, the New York Police Department said on the X social network.

"We had more than 100,000 people across all five boroughs peacefully exercising their first amendment rights and the NYPD made zero protest-related arrests," the police said.

On October 18, mass protests under the slogan No Kings are taking place across the country. Organizers plan to see at least 2,600 demonstrations in the United States on this day, making it the largest peaceful protest in modern American history. The previous No Kings protests took place on June 14, Trump's birthday and the day of the military parade in Washington. At least 2,100 protests took place in American cities, attracting approximately 5 million people.