Trump to keep working towards peaceful settlement in Ukraine — White House

NEW YORK, October 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump will keep working on a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

According to her, Trump "works around the clock in the pursuit of peace, and he will continue to do that with respect to Russia and Ukraine, just like he has with Israel and Gaza. <...> It's a new dawn in the Middle East, and we hope that can be true as well, with Russia and Ukraine, and the president is working very hard on that."

Leavitt pointed out that in his October 16 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the October 17 meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, Trump made it clear that "this has been going on for far too long," and that US patience "is growing very thin."

Earlier, Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform that he had called on Zelensky to make a deal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.