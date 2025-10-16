Trump, Putin hold productive call — White House

NEW YORK, October 16. /TASS/. The telephone conversation between the Presidents of the United States and Russia, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, was productive, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

"It was a good and productive call," she said live on Fox News.

Leavitt noted that during the conversation the leaders "discussed many issues." The Russian president congratulated Trump on "solving peace in the Middle East."

The conversation between Putin and Trump was the eighth since the beginning of the year. The last one took place almost two months ago, a few days after the Alaska summit. As the Axios portal reported, the American leader subsequently held a meeting with representatives of the European Union and Vladimir Zelensky, briefing his Russian counterpart during those talks.