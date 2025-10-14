Creation of Palestinian state only viable option, ambassador to Russia says

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The creation of a Palestinian state is the only feasible option "for today and tomorrow," Palestinian ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"The Gaza issue cannot be resolved without the creation of a Palestinian State. This is why we are convinced that we need to start talking about two states, the state of Israel and the state of Palestine recognizing each other. This is the only possible option for today and tomorrow," the diplomat stressed.

The ambassador said that the Israelis are opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state, but "many European countries have acknowledged" it.

When asked about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's remark on the Palestinian state, the ambassador said: "What Mr. Lavrov said is one hundred percent true."

Earlier, Lavrov told journalists from Arab countries that after US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip is fully carried out, it is necessary to move on to the creation of a Palestinian state.