Israel set to release 1,966 Palestinian detainees — Reuters

DUBAI, October 13. /TASS/. All 1,966 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release on Monday as part of a deal between Israel and Hamas are preparing to leave Israeli prisons, Reuters reported citing sources.

According to the sources, 1,716 residents of the Gaza Strip detained by Israeli forces will be moved to the Al-Nasser Medical Complex in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave. The remaining 250 Palestinians, who were serving life sentences, will be transferred to Jerusalem, the West Bank, and locations outside Israel.

On Monday, Hamas’ military wing handed over the first group of Israeli hostages, comprising seven individuals, to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Hamas is expected to release a total of 20 hostages held in the Gaza Strip.