Israel attacks Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. The Israeli army struck a military facility belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the army press service reported.

"A short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces struck a site used to manage Hezbollah’s fire and defense array in which terrorist activity was identified in the area of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon. At the site, weapons, military structures, and underground infrastructure sites were struck," the statement said. The Israeli military noted that "the presence of the site and the terrorist activity in it constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon" on a ceasefire.

The army "will continue to operate against any threat to Israel," the press service emphasized.