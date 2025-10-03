{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Israel attacks Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon

"At the site, weapons, military structures, and underground infrastructure sites were struck," the statement said

TEL AVIV, October 3. /TASS/. The Israeli army struck a military facility belonging to the Shia group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the army press service reported.

"A short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces struck a site used to manage Hezbollah’s fire and defense array in which terrorist activity was identified in the area of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon. At the site, weapons, military structures, and underground infrastructure sites were struck," the statement said. The Israeli military noted that "the presence of the site and the terrorist activity in it constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon" on a ceasefire.

The army "will continue to operate against any threat to Israel," the press service emphasized.

Ukraine crisis
US to provide Ukraine with new intelligence for strikes against Russia — newspaper
Some advisers to US President Donald Trump are not convinced that Tomahawk cruise missiles will significantly change the balance of power on the front line, the article pointed out
Read more
If US does not need extension of New START, then Russia does not need it either — Putin
"We're confident in our nuclear shield; we know what to do tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Russian President stated
Read more
Russia withstood sanctions that might break coalition of countries — Putin
The Western countries euphemistically call sanctions its punitive measures against Russia, Putin noted
Read more
Iran boosts offensive potential tenfold since 12-day war with Israel — IRGC
Major General Hossein Nejat emphasized that Iran had addressed all defense shortcomings identified during the previous conflict
Read more
Russia to respond 'Appropriately' to Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine — Kremlin
US Vice President JD Vance said on September 28 that the Washington administration was considering providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for a subsequent transfer to Ukraine
Read more
Kiev won’t be able to end conflict with weapons — diplomat
Maria Zakharova stressed that Ukraine needs to recognize the current territorial realities
Read more
Bitcoin price hit $120,000
The Bitcoin price gained 2.03% and reached as high as $120,095
Read more
Kremlin regrets Moldovan leader’s stance on Russian military presence in Transnistria
After Maya Sandu’s party secured victory in the parliamentary elections despite the opposition’s refusal to recognize the outcome due to numerous irregularities and alleged fraud, the president announced plans to reintegrate the Republic of Transnistria on Chisinau’s terms
Read more
Detention of merchant vessels may lead to conflicts — Putin
"I would prefer currently not to go into details and give food for those awaiting a harsh reaction from us," Russian President said
Read more
All NATO countries are at war with Russia — Putin
According to the Russian president, this is a serious challenge for Russia
Read more
Putin says dialogue on New START's future tough-going
"It's very difficult for me to say what will happen next, because it doesn't depend solely on us," Russian President said
Read more
Russia to respond to seizure of its assets with very tough measures — Foreign Ministry
The West is seeking to confiscate Russian assets to compensate for the heavy costs of maintaining "the bloody Ukrainian conflict and the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Pashinyan follows in Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps — high-ranking source in Moscow
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's security allies had allegedly publicly called for regime change in Yerevan against the backdrop of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Russian Cabinet extends economic counter-sanctions until December 31, 2027
According to the signed decree of the government, export and import restrictions for individual kinds of goods, raw materials and equipment are extended for two years more
Read more
Putin believes it would be better to transfer governance in Gaza to Abbas administration
Russian President also clarified that the plan includes the possibility of transferring control over the Gaza Strip to local militias as well, to ensure security
Read more
Slovakia receives seven out of 14 US-promised F-16 Block 70 fighter jets — agency
According to TASR, Slovakia signed a contract with the USA for fourteen F-16C/D Block 70 fighters at the end of 2018, but their delivery was delayed due to the pandemic
Read more
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
US to earn more than $1 trillion per year in revenue from imposed duties — Trump
According to the US president, the tariffs that the US administration has imposed on most countries of the world are a protective mechanism
Read more
Ukraine to run out of money for military payments after November 1 — lawmaker
According to the 2025-2026 action program that the Ukrainian government has submitted to the Rada, Kiev expects to receive another $15 billion from Western countries
Read more
US relations, European militarization, Ukraine’s army losses: Putin’s statements at Valdai
TASS has compiled the key statements from the Russian leader
Read more
Economic growth rates to be kept when reducing inflation — Putin
"Firstly, we need to further strengthen macroeconomic stability and reduce inflation, but at the same time to attempt preserving positive rates of economic growth," Putin noted
Read more
Russia sacrificed high growth rates to combat inflation — Putin
The tough monetary policy pursued by the Bank of Russia will not hopefully "over-freeze" the national economy, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Global prices to skyrocket without Russian oil — Putin
"Everything will immediately climb above $100 [per barrel]," Russian President added
Read more
Terrorist attack in Manchester: what we know
Police opened fire on the attacker, who is believed to be dead, according to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham
Read more
Canadian professor eager to hear Putin's take on de-dollarization during Valdai speech
International conflicts will certainly be a topic of interest at the forthcoming plenary session as well, Professor at the Department of Political Studies of the University of Manitoba Radhika Desai said
Read more
Next EU summit in Brussels unlikely to consider use of seized Russian assets — FT
On October 1, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at the press conference that no decision would be made on the seized Russian assets at the informal meeting of EU heads of states and governments in Copenhagen
Read more
Putin holds meeting with Republika Srpska president
During the meeting, Russian leader described the situation in the Republika Srpska as complex
Read more
Attack on Manchester synagogue declared terrorist act by Scotland Yard
According to the report, as part of the investigation into the incident, police have arrested two individuals
Read more
Russian missiles effectively evade Patriot air defense systems — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the strikes on Ukrainian drone production facilities are "a prominent example of Russia improving its ballistic missiles to better defeat US Patriot batteries"
Read more
Russia-Iran partnership treaty comes into effect — MFA
The coming into force of the agreement "marks an important milestone in the history of Russian-Iranian interstate relations that have reached a new level of broad strategic partnership," the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized
Read more
Putin's Valdai speech to delve into root causes of international situation — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Valdai Club is an international discussion forum, and it is impossible to discuss the international agenda without mentioning Russia
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Donetsk, Sumy regions in September — expert
Andrey Marochko said that Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Yunakovka in the Sumy Region in offensive operations
Read more
EU leaders fail to resolve most of key issues at Denmark summit — Politico
According to the officials, European leaders spoke a lot about defense and ran beyond the scheduled two hours
Read more
Hamas ponders altering US President Trump’s plan on Gaza Strip settlement
According to Mohammed Nazzal, the final response "will take into account the interests of the Palestinian people and the strategic constants of the Palestinian cause"
Read more
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy 20 Ukrainian UAVs overnight over country’s regions
In particular, nine drones were intercepted in the airspace over the Black Sea, four UAVs over the Voronezh Region and three - over the Belgorod Region and the Republic of Crimea
Read more
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
Read more
Russia, Azerbaijan start producing oil tankers — Putin
"Their use, particularly on the Azov-Black Sea and Caspian routes, will make it possible to noticeably scale up deliveries of energy resources to global markets," the Russian leader said
Read more
Kiev lost nearly 17,500 soldiers, mercenaries in LPR in September — expert
Andrey Marochko said The largest number of enemy personnel were destroyed in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup West
Read more
Three injured in shootout outside Dagestani school — interior ministry
"According to preliminary reports, non-lethal weapons were used in a conflict involving six adults outside a school building," the ministry said
Read more
UN Secretariat 'reinstated' Iran sanctions resolution beyond its authority — Russian MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that the UN Security Council has not passed any decisions granting the UN Secretariat the authority "to issue opinions on such sensitive matters, which are within the exclusive competence of the UN Security Council"
Read more
Putin appreciates Trump administration's lack of unnecessary hypocrisy
According to the Russian leader, the administration of US President Donald Trump sometimes speaks directly about its desires
Read more
Putin reacts to attempts at Western hegemony with proverb
The Russian president emphasized that global governing institutes, established in the past, "have lost their effectiveness"
Read more
Elon Musk becomes first person with $500 bln fortune — Forbes
The magazine attributes Elon Musk's rise in wealth to his decision to step down from his role as head of the US government's efficiency agency and focus on business
Read more
Russia, India need to unlock opportunities for economic cooperation — Putin
The trade turnover between Russia and India is about $63 bln, Putin said
Read more
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry says two-state formula for Palestine has not failed
According to Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, arguments about the collapse of the two-state approach to Palestine do not reflect Russia’s principled stance "grounded in international law, supported by most of the world"
Read more
Lavrov, Valdai Club experts to discuss ways to resolve Middle East issue
The top Russian diplomat earlier pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was another example of a regional tragedy created by US policies
Read more
Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 150 UAVs in past 24 hours
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that two civilians were wounded in strikes by FPV drones on a car
Read more
Statements regarding Tomahawks may be distraction from problems in US — Putin
The Russian leader outlined this position at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club
Read more
Putin says he discussed with Trump restoring Russia-US ties
Russian President replied in the negative to a question as to whether he told something Trump about Ukraine’s history at the Alaska summit
Read more
War with Russia is last thing US wants, says Department of State official
A senior US Department of State official added that all wars eventually lead to "a toxic spiral"
Read more
Medvedev describes US submarines as 'black cat in a dark room'
"It's hard to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev pointed out
Read more
Kiev loses 1,510 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 515 troops, a tank and two US-made Bradley IFV's in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center
Read more
Russian stock market indices mixed on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.57% to 2,632.07 points
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet ships depart for deployment in distant waters
In the Peter the Great Gulf, the naval ships took deck-based Ka-27 helicopters on their board and the crews practiced measures to repel attacks by aerial weapons and naval drones of a simulated enemy
Read more
Trump knows how to listen and hear; he is a comfortable conversation partner, Putin says
The US president likes to shock and embarrass the audience a little, the Russian president added
Read more
Russian authorities are taking necessary measures on situation with gasoline — Kremlin
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the gasoline situation in Russian regions is under control
Read more
Tokyo trying to link Ukraine issue to illegitimate claims on Kuril Islands — Russian MFA
According to Russian diplomats, the distortion of facts has reached unprecedented levels as part of the Russophobic media campaign that has been ongoing in Japan since February 2022
Read more
Macron suggests detaining Russian oil tankers to disrupt supplies
"This is a very important step forward in order to increase pressure on Russia," the French leader added
Read more
Sudanese leader to attend Russian-Arab Summit, to hold talks with Putin — ambassador
In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telegram on the occasion of the opening of the 34th Arab League summit, invited all Arab League leaders to the first Russian-Arab summit
Read more
Putin jokes about not wasting time speaking at Valdai Discussion Club
Russian President expressed hope that he had managed to say "at least one" important thing during his nearly four-hour participation in the Valdai International Discussion Club plenary session
Read more
Russia's nuclear weapons are more modern than those of any other country — Putin
Pussian President noted that "parity" has been achieved between Russia and the United States in terms of strategic weapons
Read more
Europe’s rejection of Russian gas led to higher food prices in the EU — Putin
According to TASS estimates based on Bruegel center data, total supplies of Russian gas to the EU during nine months of 2025 totaled about 27.6 bln cubic meters
Read more
Russian MFA slams Germany’s move to nominate ex-top diplomat for UNGA president
Berlin’s decision to nominate this questionable personality to a high UN position was like a slap in the face to the global organization, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Medvedev clarifies his remarks about 'military budget'
According to the deputy head of the Security Council, one of the country’s most important tasks is to fulfill all social obligations and develop social spheres
Read more
Some countries’ attempts to 'ban' political opponents do not work — Putin
This does not work, the Russian president noted
Read more
US Tomahawk missile supplies to Kiev to prompt Russia’s adequate response — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that such supplies would mean a new serious escalation of tension
Read more
Kremlin has no information about tanker detained near French shores
Earlier, the French Navy stopped a tanker in the West of the country, on suspicion of violating maritime law
Read more
Tanker’s capture is France’s attempt to sidetrack attention from domestic situation
"Frankly speaking, I do not know to what extent it is related to Russia but I know this fact is in place, and in actual fact, is it so important for France - it is important," Putin said
Read more
Russia may start buying more agricultural products in India — Putin
The head of state said that he had instructed the Russian government to think of proposals to be made to Indian friends and counterparts on the most promising areas of cooperation and how Russia can smoothen the imbalance in trade and other areas
Read more
Russia does not wage anti-dollar campaign — Putin
Members of BRICS do not build up such policy against anyone, Putin stressed
Read more
Press review: EU divided on Ukrainian reparations loan as Denmark targets Russian tankers
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 2nd
Read more
Diversification of Russian economy is main task, Putin says
The economy must become more modern, with greater high-tech focus and higher productivity, Russian President added
Read more
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits off Philippines coast
There has been no information as of yet about possible casualties or damage caused by the natural calamity
Read more
Iranian president informs supreme leader about need to relocate capital
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that Tehran has diminishing water resources every day and the problem of soil subsidence is serious - in some districts of the capital it has reached 30 centimeters
Read more
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Read more
Costa, von der Leyen pledge Kiev 'tech edge' on battlefield
European Council chief Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have once again argued that Kiev's "partners" have "the will and the means to continue supporting Ukraine"
Read more
Hungary faces 'coordinated attacks' over Russian energy supplies — Orban
According to the Prime Minister, Hungary faced coordinated attacks from several directions, including Croatia, Germany, and the European Commission
Read more
Lavrov urges those speculating on issue of nuclear war to understand their responsibility
As Sergey Lavrov noted, the Russian president has repeatedly stated that Russian nuclear doctrine only provides for retaliatory measures aimed at preventing Russia’s destruction through direct nuclear strikes that pose a threat to the existence of the Russian state
Read more
Necessary to be prepared for anything in today's world, stakes are extremely high — Putin
The Russian president emphasized that individual responsibility is especially significant
Read more
American lawmakers believe Russia, US have no reason not to be trading partners
The US government estimates that trade between Russia and the US amounted to $3.5 billion in 2024
Read more
Turkey to continue buying Russian natural gas — Turkish Energy Minister Bayraktar
"We need to receive gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan," the Turkish energy minister noted
Read more
Over 40 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip — TV
According to the report, dozens of people were taken to hospitals with wounds
Read more
Defense manufacturer sends new batch of tank support combat vehicles to Russian troops
This armor is unrivaled both in Russia and abroad in terms of the combination of its combat and technical characteristics
Read more
Hamas says Trump's ask to hand over all hostages in 72 hours may not be doable
Representatives also expressed doubts about certain clauses, including guarantees for an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, a cessation of hostilities, and the requirement to disarm Hamas units
Read more
Situation in EU economy challenging, Putin says
"In view of stagnation in leading economies and because their budget deficit is too large, exponentially more than we have," the Russian leader added
Read more
EU plan to use Russian assets to fund Ukraine is criminal — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that the initiators and participants in such expropriation measures will face consequences
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about shootout in Dagestani village
According to the latest reports, three adults were wounded
Read more
Zelensky’s heartless lie about children, 'cringe circus' in Moldova — diplomat
Vladimir Zelensky’s statements that Ukraine has purportedly brought back 1,600 children from Russia are a heartless lie, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
US billionaire entrepreneur Musk says British PM Starmer is ‘actor with empty head’
On September 13, the US billionaire voiced support to the anti-migrant protests in London
Read more
Russia passed through challenging period in economy — Putin
The relatively low budget deficit "which is 2.6% [of GDP] this year and will probably be 1.6% as planned in the next year"
Read more
Ukrainian soldiers from elite unit surrender to Russian troops near Krasnoarmeysk
The group includes soldiers forcibly mobilized into the Ukrainian army
Read more
Russia will earn about $1.2 bln on uranium sales to the US — Putin
An American-European company takes the lead and delivers about 60% of nuclear fuel to the American market
Read more
Russian military responds to European provocations against shipping in Baltic — Kremlin
Sometimes this makes Russian armed forces to take measures to restore order, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Europe to answer for using immobilized Russian assets in court — lawmaker
Europe will return everything to Russia, Leonid Slutsky said
Read more
Tanker’s detention by France is piracy, Putin says
Earlier, the French Navy stopped a tanker in the West of the country, on suspicion of violating maritime law
Read more
West’s transfer of nuclear technology to Kiev not on agenda, thank God — Kremlin
West is even afraid to mention this, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Approval from Palestinians, Hamas, entire Islamic world for Gaza plan crucial — Putin
"These are all issues requiring meticulous examination," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Mandela's grandson among Sumud flotilla crew members detained by Israeli forces
The international mission’s information committee reported that the Israeli military intercepted nine vessels of the Sumud flotilla, detaining 70 activists
Read more
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Read more