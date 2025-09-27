Russia has influence over Libya’s leadership, plays important role in settlement — UN

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia has significant influence on Libya's political leadership and plays an important role in resolving the internal crisis in the country, UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Libya and Head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Hanna Tetteh said in an interview with TASS.

She recalled that, in mid-September, she visited Moscow to consult with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin regarding the situation in Libya.

"Russia, as one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, and given its presence and relations with Libya over the decades, is a country with an important role, not only as an international political player, but also as a strong influence on the political leadership in the country," Tetteh said.

"I came to Moscow also to ask for Russia's support, both in the [US Security] Council and, as I said, as an influential member state, to help us to implement the roadmap that I presented to the Security Council on August 21, which was welcomed by members of Council subsequently in a press statement, including, of course, the Russian Federation," the UN special representative added.

She noted that certain members of the Security Council and certain states "are influential with the Libyan political actors." "Persuading them to work with UNSMIL as a representative, collective representative of all of these member states, towards reunifying institutions, reunifying governments, in order to create a better administration and management of the country, will be important in helping Libya to re-establish itself, especially after the events of the last 14 years," Tetteh noted.