Emir of Qatar says saving hostages not Israel's main concern

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. The government of Israel goes on with hostilities in the Gaza Strip and provokes fresh rounds of escalation, de facto abandoning the idea of freeing its hostages, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"They are trying to deceive the Israeli public, naming the release of hostages as the ultimate goal of the war. The government of Israel has de facto rejected the idea of freeing hostages," he said.

"The true goal is to turn Gaza into an uninhabitable territory, where education or medical care is no longer available," the leader of Qatar added.