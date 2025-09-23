Poland to re-open checkpoints on border with Belarus — Polish prime minister

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Poland will on September 25 re-open checkpoints on the country’s border with Belarus, those closed on September 12 due to the "Zapad 2025" military exercises, announced Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

"In a day and a half, overnight to Thursday, the border crossings will be re-opened," he said in a broadcast aired by TVP Info. " Interior Minister [Marcin] Kerwinski will sign the corresponding order," the prime minister added.

Poland closed all operational border crossings with Belarus overnight on September 12. In addition to the passenger transport checkpoint in Terespol, traffic across the Polish-Belarusian border was halted at the "Kukuryki"-"Kozlovichi" freight checkpoint and three railway crossings: "Kuznica Bialostocka"-"Grodno," "Siemianowka"-"Svisloch," and "Terespol"-"Brest." The decision was made by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on September 9, who linked the move to the Belarus-Russia "Zapad 2025" exercises. At the same time, Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the border closure was indefinite, and traffic would resume only after authorities assessed the security situation.