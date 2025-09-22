SYDNEY, September 22. /TASS/. The Australian government "did not engage in any way" with the organizers of Intervision following the cancellation of the performance by American-Australian singer Vassy, who was set to represent the United States at the international song contest, the Australian Foreign Ministry told ABC.

The spokesperson declined to give any specifics on the Vassy situation. The singer herself told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that she had already left Moscow and was "still in shock." She refused to provide details until she had consulted with the Australian government. "Although my withdrawal [from the competition] is very sad for fans and music, I want to ensure I’m doing the right thing and following proper guidance," the broadcaster quoted.

Earlier, the competition organizers stated that Vassy, a singer and producer, would not be able to perform due to "unprecedented political pressure from the Australian government." According to the organizers, the Australian government sent an official note to the singer on September 20.

The Intervision Song Contest, organized by the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT), was held in the 1960s-1980s and was an analogue to the Eurovision contest organized by the European Broadcasting Union, which split from the OIRT. Along with socialist countries close to the Soviet Union, Intervision participants included singers from Austria, Belgium, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, and Portugal. OIRT existed in 1946-1993.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on February 3, 2025, to hold the international music contest Intervision.