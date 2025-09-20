Syria may sign security agreement with Israel in coming days — acting president

TUNIS, September 20. /TASS/. Syria may sign a security agreement with Israel in the coming days, the country’s interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced.
"The agreement with Israel may be signed in the coming days. It will be similar to the 1974 agreement [on the disengagement of Syrian and Israeli forces in the Golan Heights]," Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel quoted al-Sharaa as saying. According to the Syrian leader, "the agreement with Israel in no way means normalization of relations or Syria's accession to the Abraham Accords."