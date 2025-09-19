UN's recognition of Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide logical — Palestinian ambassador

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Palestinian ambassador to Russia, Abdel Hafiz Nofal, has affirmed that the UN commission’s characterization of Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip as genocide is both logical and justified.

"This is logical. This is how it should be," Nofal stated in an interview with TASS. "From day one, we have maintained that we oppose the killing of civilians, regardless of whether they are Jews, Palestinians, Muslims, or of other backgrounds. So why has Israel persisted in its unilateral acts of violence in the region for the past two years? Clearly, this amounts to genocide."

Earlier, the UN International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel published a report accusing Israeli leaders – among them Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and former Defense Minister Yoav Galant – of inciting acts that amount to genocide against the Palestinian people.

This commission was established by the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) in 2021 to investigate violations of international humanitarian and human rights law that contributed to the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in May 2021. Its mandate was later expanded to examine the underlying causes of regional instability and the prolonged nature of the conflict.