British flattery did little to shift Trump's stance on Ukraine, Israel — media

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. The lavish reception organized by the Brits for President Donald Trump pleased his ego but did not appear to alter his stance on security issues concerning Ukraine and Israel, which remain key concerns for London, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

According to the newspaper, Trump’s visit was largely surrounded by "flattery and flourish," but it did not produce any political breakthroughs. "The two days of pageantry, which unspooled from gilded carriages and marching Grenadiers to aerobatic jets and flag-draped parachutists, plainly left Mr. Trump gratified," the NYT noted.

However, the paper questioned whether "this precedent-shattering display of hospitality would translate into any lasting gains for Britain." It added: "Mr. Trump didn’t appear to soften the terms of a trade deal Britain negotiated with the United States. Nor did he promise to exert any fresh pressure on the two security issues that most concern Britain: Russia’s war on Ukraine and Israel’s grinding military campaign in Gaza."

The NYT also pointed out that the absence of scandals and heated exchanges between Trump, King Charles III, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer could already be considered signs of a successful visit.

Trump visited the United Kingdom from September 16-18 for his second state visit, a historic first in modern times. On September 17, he was welcomed by Charles III at Windsor Castle, and on September 18, he met with Prime Minister Starmer at his official country residence, Chequers.