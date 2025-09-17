Georgia to hold Ukraine to account for unfriendly moves post-Russia conflict — speaker

TBILISI, September 17. /TASS/. Tbilisi will demand answers from Ukraine’s leadership about its unfriendly actions once the military conflict there ends, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

Law-enforcement officers recently detained two Ukrainians in Georgia who were attempting to move 2.4 kg of hexogen through Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey via truck. According to the investigation, the explosives were handed to the driver on Ukrainian territory by the Ukrainian Security Service. The driver told investigators the explosives were destined for Russia, but Georgian security agencies say there is no evidence to support that assertion. The probe indicates the hexogen was intended for one of Tbilisi’s districts, Avlabari; the ultimate purpose of the shipment remains unknown.

"The time will come when this war ends, and of course we will demand answers from the Ukrainian leadership about what they did. Is this how they understand brotherhood and friendship - bringing 2.5 kg of explosives into Tbilisi? This is enough to blow up an entire district," Papuashvili told reporters. He added that, in his view, Ukraine is willing to sacrifice Georgia, its women and children, to achieve their political aims so that "Zelensky accomplishes his military objectives."

Papuashvili also alleged that the deputy head of Ukraine’s counterintelligence service, Georgy Lortkipanidze, is likely involved in sending the explosives, and linked Lortkipanidze to the return of former Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili to Georgia in 2021 under cover of darkness. Regardless of the shipment’s intended purpose, the speaker warned, an accidental detonation on the road or at a storage site in Tbilisi could have had catastrophic consequences given the seized hexogen’s destructive potential.