Fifty-nine people killed, 386 injured over past 24 hours in Gaza — Health Ministry

CAIRO, September 16. /TASS/. There have been 59 reported deaths and 386 injuries over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip as combat there continues, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, the total number of fatalities in the enclave since October 2023 has climbed to 64,964 with over 165,000 who have been injured and sought medical aid.

Additionally, the agency noted that the number of Gaza residents who recently died from starvation has risen to 428, including 146 children. Over the past 24 hours at least three deaths due to malnutrition were registered in the embattled enclave.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of Israel’s intensive offensive operation in Gaza City, the enclave’s capital, aiming to fully defeat the Palestinian movement Hamas. Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) repeatedly warned civilians about the need to leave the combat zone, including by dropping leaflets.

Tensions erupted again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the enclave to dismantle Hamas’ military and political structure and rescue all those kidnapped.