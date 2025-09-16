Israeli military destroys five houses in Gaza using demolition robots — TV

BEIRUT, September 16. /TASS/. Israeli special forces are carrying out an operation to demolish residential buildings in the southern part of Gaza City, with five houses already destroyed in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the channel, there are civilian casualties, though the exact number remains unclear. The Israeli military is reportedly using demolition robots to bring down the buildings.

Currently, about 350,000 residents have been forced to flee Gaza City, which remains under siege by Israeli troops. Most displaced civilians have moved toward the designated humanitarian zone in the Al-Mawasi area of southern Khan Yunis.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the launch of a major offensive on Gaza City.