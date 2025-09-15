Ukrainian MP believes conflict in Ukraine nearing its end

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine is moving towards its conclusion amid the efforts undertaken by US President Donald Trump, Fedor Venislavsky, a member of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, stated.

"It is obvious that the war is coming to an end. Some acknowledge this, others do not, but in fact, we are moving in this direction. Certain political actions are already beginning," he stated in an interview with the Ukrainian outlet Radio NV.

Venislavsky noted that Trump’s proposals "have every chance of bringing the end of hostilities and peace closer."

On August 15, the presidents of Russia and the US met at a military base in Alaska. In a press statement following the talks, Putin said that resolving the Ukrainian conflict had been the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader called for turning a new page in bilateral relations with the United States and returning to cooperation, and he also invited Trump to Moscow.