Trump considers European sanctions against Russia 'not tough enough'

WASHINGTON, September 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told White House press pool reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, that European sanctions against Russia are too weak.

"The sanctions that they’re (the Europeans — TASS) putting on are not tough enough. And I’m willing to do sanctions, but they’re going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I’m doing," the US leader said.

Trump added that no major sanctions should be expected from the US as long as Europe continues to buy oil from Russia.

Earlier, he stated that he was prepared to impose tough sanctions on Moscow if all NATO members acted together and stopped purchasing Russian oil. He also called on NATO countries to impose import duties of 50-100% on China, arguing that this would help resolve the Ukrainian crisis, after which the tariffs could be lifted.