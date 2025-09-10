Utah governors says Kirk’s assassination was politically motivated

NEW YORK, September 11. /TASS/. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has said that conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated on political grounds.

"I want to be very clear that this is a political assassination," he told a news conference.

He confirmed that the suspect has been detained and is being interrogated. According to the governor, the shooter may face a death penalty. "I want to remind people that we still have the death penalty in the State of Utah," he said.

He also said that one more person could have been involved in Kirk’s assassination.

Beau Mason, Commissioner of the Utah Department of Public Safety, said in turn that the shot at Kirk was most probably made from the roof of a building in the university campus territory.