India to deliver third batch of BrahMos cruise missiles to the Philippines on time

LUCKNOW /India/, September 10. /TASS/. The Philippines will receive the third batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India in the nearest future, BrahMos CEO and Managing Director Jaiteerth Joshi said on Wednesday.

"The rockets are ready. We will deliver them on time," Joshi told Russian journalists.

Under the $375 million contract that was inked by Manila and India in January 2022, the Philippines received the first match of missiles from India in April 2024 and the seond batch in April 2025.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is produced by the Indo-Russian BrahMos Aerospace Joint Venture. The missile has been developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (situated in the suburban town of Reutov near Moscow) and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization.

The BrahMos missile was test-launched for the first time in 2001. Different versions of it are operational in all the three branches of India’s Armed Forces: the Air Force, the Army and the Navy.

In November 2021, the latest missile destroyer Visakhapatnam was delivered to India’s Navy and it carries 16 BrahMos anti-ship supersonic cruise missiles.

As India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said earlier, the BrahMos missile named after the Brahmaputra River of India and the Moskva River of Russia is a symbol of the Russia-India strategic partnership. Singh stressed that BrahMos missiles boosted the country’s defense capability to repel threats and raised its military status to the international level.