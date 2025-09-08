Israel carries out airstrike on Syrian army barracks north of Latakia — TV

BEIRUT, September 9. /TASS/. Israel has carried out airstrikes on military facilities north of the Syrian city of Latakia (320 kilometers from Damascus).

According to the Al Ikhbariya TV channel, one of the strikes targeted Syrian army barracks in the town of Sqoubin. Eyewitnesses reported several powerful explosions, which were also heard in Latakia.

Another airstrike hit a training camp and ammunition depots near the city of Palmyra; plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the site of the attack.

Earlier, Al Ikhbariya reported Israeli airstrikes on a suburb of the Syrian city of Homs where an air defense forces college is located. Explosions were also heard in the Shinshar district south of Homs and a settlement that hosts the Syrian army’s ammunition depots.